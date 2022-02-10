Kwabena Kwabena speaks on why he doesn't attend church

Kwabena Kwabena is a member of the Church of Pentecost

I haven't been to church in a long while, Kwabena Kwabena reveals



Most of my songs are messages from God, Highlife artiste reveals



Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has given reasons for his inability to attend Sunday church service regularly just like every other Christian.



The celebrated singer revealed that he has a personal relationship with God and holds His words dear to his heart despite his years of absence from church.



"There is a branch in my neighbourhood but I am almost busy every Sunday with things related to music... God knows my heart," he said.

In an interview on Mahyease TV Show monitored by GhanaWeb, he disclosed that he is a member of the Church of Pentecost.



"I was born into the Apostolic Church, along the way, I switched to Pentecost Church... I can attend any of these churches. I fellowship at the Pentecost New Achimota Worship Center. It's been a long time since I attended service. The truth is that I have moved into a new neighbourhood."



He also revealed that his 2017 hit single, 'Bue Kwan' which featured Steve Bedi was a direct message from God to him.



