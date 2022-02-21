Kwabena Kwabena stops performing in London to promote KiDi and Kuami Eugene

Kwabena Kwabena begs fans to buy KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s tickets

Kwabena Kwabena performs in London

Kwabena Kwabena begs fans to buy KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s tickets



KiDi and Kuami Eugene set to perform in March at O2 Indigo Arena



While performing in the UK, highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, stopped midway to appeal to his audience to purchase tickets for KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s show also happening in the UK this March.



According to the artiste, in the video he shared on Instagram, attending KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s concert is a movement Ghanaians living in Europe should be involved in.



“This is my humble appeal to you. I want to believe right now as I stand here, I want to believe each one of you is buying a family ticket to go support KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s Concert,” he said.

Kwabena Kwabena further expressed surprise that the London show, slated for March 6, 2022, at the 2,750 capacity ‘Indigo at the O2’ wasn't already sold out.



“I hope y’all got a ticket, I hope everyone got a ticket. Because trust me I’m going to be there.



It’s a Ghana thing, it’s a movement, I'm surprised it's not sold out as of now. Ghanaians, we can do better, so tell a friend to tell a friend and let’s get it sold out in seven days,” he told the crowd.



The ‘Aso’ crooner was on a tour in the United Kingdom (UK) when he made the appeal.



