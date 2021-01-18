Kwabena Kwabena will be a prophet - Ohemaa Mercy

Musician Kwabena Kwabena

Gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy says secular musician Kwabena Kwabena will become a prophet.

The singer, in an interview with Mzgee on TV3, stated that Kwabena Kwabena has a divine calling to win souls for his Maker.



She disclosed that she once met with Kwabena Kwabena, who has been noted for many secular hit songs like ''Adult Music'', ''Bue Kwan'', ''Enya Mi Ho'', ''Dadie Anomaa'' among others, and told him he has a special gift.



Ohemaa Mercy believed Kwabena Kwabena will have a renewed life in the future.

"...I believe that God has a way of doing things man cannot describe it. Kwabena Kwabena has a gift and I always tell him that one day, I am praying for you [one day] you will be a Prophet. And he looks at me and smiles at me and said 'I am getting myself prepared. I don't want to do anything that will bring the wrath of God on me, so at the right time, Ohemaa; whatever prayer you're praying shall surely come to pass'," she said.



Full interview below:



