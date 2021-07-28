1
Kwadwo Sheldon becomes a subject of ridicule after Obinim’s breakdown video

Kwadwo Sheldon Ks Kwadwo Sheldon

Wed, 28 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bishop Daniel Obinim is trending on social media for breaking down Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon'

• Considering that Kwadwo Sheldon is known for breaking down lyrics, the comedian is being trolled

• According to tweeps, Obinim did a better job than Sheldon

For those who are very familiar with Kwadwo Sheldon’s ‘Breakdown’ episodes, “you know what we do on the breakdown. We disintegrate the metabolisms and the alacrities so that you understand the conundrum levels of the hi-him-ha-haws. If the song dey be, we go shout ‘bars ma nigga bars’”.

Well, it does appear that Bishop Daniel Obinim is being showered with the ‘bars ma nigga bars’ praise following his breakdown of the ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif. The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church is now being compared to Kwadwo Sheldon who is noted for breaking down the lyrics of songs on his YouTube show.

Very unconventional of Obinim, the preacher, in a video which has gone viral, could be seen gently dissecting the lyrics of ‘Second Sermon’ and explaining in detail the concept of the song.

“I pay particular attention to every song I listen to,” Obinim said as he set the tone for the breakdown. “A transaction has been successful and one person wants to keep all the money. So all the boys who are to benefit go to his house and ask him to come down from the storey-building. They want to face him and take their part of the transaction.”

Sheldon on July 20, 2021, did a breakdown of the song but Obinim’s version, released on July 28, has courted reactions, including a decision by some tweeps to run a poll on who nailed it.



Reacting to the development, Sheldon shared a rather hilarious video with gospel musician Cindy Thompson’s ‘Awurade Kasa’ in the background as he ‘feared’ Obinim could take his breakdown job.



























