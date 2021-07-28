Kwadwo Sheldon becomes a subject of ridicule after Obinim’s breakdown video

Kwadwo Sheldon

• Bishop Daniel Obinim is trending on social media for breaking down Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon'

• Considering that Kwadwo Sheldon is known for breaking down lyrics, the comedian is being trolled



• According to tweeps, Obinim did a better job than Sheldon



For those who are very familiar with Kwadwo Sheldon’s ‘Breakdown’ episodes, “you know what we do on the breakdown. We disintegrate the metabolisms and the alacrities so that you understand the conundrum levels of the hi-him-ha-haws. If the song dey be, we go shout ‘bars ma nigga bars’”.



Well, it does appear that Bishop Daniel Obinim is being showered with the ‘bars ma nigga bars’ praise following his breakdown of the ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif. The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church is now being compared to Kwadwo Sheldon who is noted for breaking down the lyrics of songs on his YouTube show.



Very unconventional of Obinim, the preacher, in a video which has gone viral, could be seen gently dissecting the lyrics of ‘Second Sermon’ and explaining in detail the concept of the song.



“I pay particular attention to every song I listen to,” Obinim said as he set the tone for the breakdown. “A transaction has been successful and one person wants to keep all the money. So all the boys who are to benefit go to his house and ask him to come down from the storey-building. They want to face him and take their part of the transaction.”

Sheldon on July 20, 2021, did a breakdown of the song but Obinim’s version, released on July 28, has courted reactions, including a decision by some tweeps to run a poll on who nailed it.





Breakdown King at the moment ????



Angel Obinim or Kwadwo Sheldon — ????????̈???????????? ✰ (@appiahdavid_) July 28, 2021

Obinim’s reaction is straight from God. Forget Sheldon and the 99 others ???? — Your Girlfriend???????? (@woprikraadodo) July 28, 2021

when you find out Angel Obinim is taking your Breakdown job pic.twitter.com/fy5xibm5Ij — sheldon. (@ksheldongh) July 28, 2021

Reacting to the development, Sheldon shared a rather hilarious video with gospel musician Cindy Thompson’s ‘Awurade Kasa’ in the background as he ‘feared’ Obinim could take his breakdown job.

Obinim just woke up one day and decided to put Sheldon’s career on red alert???????? — Nungua Justin Bieber ???????? (@tymer__) July 28, 2021

Obinim wants to revive his dead Bishopric prophetic career through music breakdown and he's doing very well. Kwadwo Sheldon should come out with another strategy else la wu.???? — Kweku Boye???????????? (@BoyeKweku) July 28, 2021

Sakora man Kwadwo Sheldon. U wake up aa den u dey diss musicians for ur YouTube channel. U see say Obinim dey do proper break down???????? — KOREA (@TemaMDK) July 28, 2021

Obinim just joined the sad boys to end Sheldon’s career ???? pic.twitter.com/Sxc5kdQVLW — ᵀᵉˡᵉᵗᵘᵇᵇʸ???????? (@teletubby__) July 28, 2021

Who does breakdown better?????



Like for Obinim ❤️ Retweet for Sheldon ???? pic.twitter.com/ytEJS1qSJl — FormulaFCB (@1realFormula) July 28, 2021

Angel Obinim is now officially the best to ever do a breakdown of a song. Both physically and spiritually . Kwadwo Sheldon has less than 24 hours to redeem himself. ???????? — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) July 28, 2021

July no sh3da good give Sheldon. E be last week norr Sam George dirty am potorr. This week too Angel Obinim take in seat as the break down King. 3wiase pic.twitter.com/Zi07hUWbqG — MR_BUABENG I (@MrBuabengII) July 28, 2021

Obinim doing breakdown videos better than your content nyame ???????? — Jaabs ???? (@mo_jaabs) July 28, 2021

Chale obinim dey shake kwadwo Sheldon ein tables with the breakdown ???? — Nîî Låmår ???? (@NiiKojoLamar) July 28, 2021

Where is Kwadwo Sheldon ? ???????? He should Come out now now . Angel Obinim Breakdown ???? pic.twitter.com/fWc44cStEZ — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) July 28, 2021

I am a fan of Kwadwo Sheldon but Obinim did a better second sermon breakdown and it is not even debatable. — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) July 28, 2021

As Obinim enter the breakdown thing de3...



Kwadwo Sheldon must be shaking ???????????? — Sexy Chairman ???? (@nanasparklin) July 28, 2021