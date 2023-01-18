Kwadwo Sheldon is your slave or maybe lower than that – DKB to Achipalago

DKB, Kwadwo Sheldon and Archipalago

Popular Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has dragged himself into a social media banter involving Kwadwo Sheldon and Archipalago.

The two socialites, (Archipalago and Sheldon), were seen trading verbal punches online after the former claimed the latter disrespected Shatta Wale.



In one of the posts, Kwadwo Sheldon wondered why Archipalago was trying hard to be a part of his fight with Shatta;



“Why (are) you trying so hard to be part of the conversation? Lol, this is sad. Your time has passed,” he said.



This triggered Archipalago to boast of his achievements.



Archipalago described Sheldon as a beneficiary of his inventions, adding that he (Palago) was one of the few people who started making money online in Ghana.



“Kwamudwan Sheldon say my time pass??? He thinks say social media be where I dey get my daily bread Whatever you’re doing now I done did it! I #invented that shit you doing now!You’re a product of my school, as a matter of fact, you’re one of my #sons when it comes to social media,” Palago wrote on Twitter.

This, back and forth, however, drew the attention of DKB, who launched a direct attack on Sheldon.



He described the popular YouTuber as a slave; adding that he (Sheldon) is unworthy to be labeled ‘a son’ of Archipalago.



“Not worthy enough to be your son, more like your slave or maybe something lower than a slave,” DKB defended Palago on Twitter.



