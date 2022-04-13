1
Kwahu Easter: We are taking over from Obomeng, Mpraeso – Nkwatia & Abetifi Youth

Easter Kwahu Many are anticipating the Easter celebrations

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

As the long-awaited Kwahu Easter festivities draw near, some youth have indicated that this year’s festival will focus on Nkwatia and Abetifi.

The youth at Nkwatia and Abetifi speaking to Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM said the two communities will take over the Easter festival from Obomeng and Mpraeso.

They admit Easter celebration is always about Obomeng and Mpraeso in Kwahu South, however, this year, there are several interesting events to be held in Kwahu East.

According to them, the Akwaaba bash on Thursday will host Wendy Shay, Kelvin Boy, and other popular musicians adding, that Nkwatia highstreet will be on fire that night till daybreak.

Some noted that the act of leaving their own town to enjoy the celebration at Obomeng and Mpraeso will now be a thing of the past.

“We are taking over the Easter celebration. There are other interesting events to take place. In the past, we leave here to celebrate Easter at Obomeng and Mpraeso… we are no longer going anywhere,” Some of them noted.

