2
Menu
Entertainment

Kwaku Bonsam ready to ‘rescue’ Maurice Ampaw from Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Bonsam wades in Afia Schwarzenegger, Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw scuffle

Maurice Ampaw urged to overturn Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses

Afia Schwarzenegger spotted at Nogokpo

Popular Ghanaian priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has said he can help lawyer Maurice Ampaw avert the curses Afia Schwarzenegger has placed on him.

With a bottle of Schnapp and two white eggs, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured in a viral video invoking some deities and raining curses on Maurice Ampaw for doubting her sexual allegations against Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).

The comedienne had insisted that her claims against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman were true.

Not only did the showbiz personality curse Maurice Ampaw who sought to exonerate Chairman Wontumi; she also rained curses on whoever would attempt to nullify her pronouncements.

Touching on the issue, Kwaku Bonsam said it is possible to avert the curses. He urged Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw to contact him for some rites to be performed.

“I can help them. They should try and see me so I help them. I have been calling Wontumi and he isn’t picking,” Kwaku Bonsam stated on Adinkra TV.

He has, however, cautioned against individuals calling the bluff Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses.

“Anybody who thinks these curses cannot work is a joke. Chairman, Maurice and Afia need to come to an agreement. Whatever it takes, they should overturn the curses.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has sued Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation.

The politician is asking for two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) as damages, costs including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff said Afia Schwarzenegger had on June 4, 2022, made social media posts that smeared his reputation.

The plaintiff is asking the court to order the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
Related Articles: