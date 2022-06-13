Kwaku Bonsam ready to ‘rescue’ Maurice Ampaw from Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses

Kwaku Bonsam wades in Afia Schwarzenegger, Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw scuffle

Maurice Ampaw urged to overturn Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses



Afia Schwarzenegger spotted at Nogokpo



Popular Ghanaian priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has said he can help lawyer Maurice Ampaw avert the curses Afia Schwarzenegger has placed on him.



With a bottle of Schnapp and two white eggs, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured in a viral video invoking some deities and raining curses on Maurice Ampaw for doubting her sexual allegations against Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).



The comedienne had insisted that her claims against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman were true.



Not only did the showbiz personality curse Maurice Ampaw who sought to exonerate Chairman Wontumi; she also rained curses on whoever would attempt to nullify her pronouncements.

Touching on the issue, Kwaku Bonsam said it is possible to avert the curses. He urged Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw to contact him for some rites to be performed.



“I can help them. They should try and see me so I help them. I have been calling Wontumi and he isn’t picking,” Kwaku Bonsam stated on Adinkra TV.



He has, however, cautioned against individuals calling the bluff Afia Schwarzenegger’s curses.



“Anybody who thinks these curses cannot work is a joke. Chairman, Maurice and Afia need to come to an agreement. Whatever it takes, they should overturn the curses.”



Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has sued Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation.



The politician is asking for two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) as damages, costs including legal fees and a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff said Afia Schwarzenegger had on June 4, 2022, made social media posts that smeared his reputation.



The plaintiff is asking the court to order the defendant to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.



Watch the video below:



