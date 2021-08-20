Kwaku Gyasi is a cheat, he pocketed all the MTN ambassadorial money – John Mensah

Kwaku Gyasi (L) and John Mensah Sarpong (R)

The Executive Producer of JMS Records, John Mensah, has said that Kwaku Gyasi is a cheat. He blamed Kwaku Gyasi for pocketing all the MTN ambassadorial money on their music Nyame Aseda, hence his decision to stop working with him.

Speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere on Onua Fm, Mr. Mensah commented that he agreed with Kwaku Gyasi on 30% for production and 70% for Kwaku Gyasi on all programmes.



Then MTN chose the gospel musician as their ambassador using his(John Mensah)production track Nyame Aseda. He expected him to go by the laid down agreement. But Mr. Gyasi went on the contrary and refused to give him his share.

“I was angered by Kwaku Gyasi’s behaviour because the musician did not do due diligence to the laid down agreement of 30% and 70% respectively. Mr. Gyasi wickedly pocketed all the money in the MTN deal,” he concluded.



He said he found Kwaku Gyasi to be a cheat hence his decision to stop working with him.