0
Menu
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu crack ribs whilst speaking French at birthday celebration of twinsdntbeg

Video Archive
Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was a night filled with art as twin bloggers, “twinsdntbeg” celebrated their birthday in a grand style with an art exhibition at the premises of the French Embassy in Accra on Sunday 3rd, April 2022.

Several celebrities and high profile dignitaries such as the 2nd lady, Samira Bawumia, France Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, Renowned Business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as “Freedom” and a host of others were present to celebrate with the hard-working twins.

At the night, there were displays of artworks and paintings on canvas for sale.

Music and comedy were in full force also, as the likes of Bisa Kdei, Kidi, Yaw Tog, Camidoh and others graced the microphone with their hit tracks.

Actor and comedian, Kwaku Manu as usual of him delivered a vintage hilarious joke when he attempted to speak french as well as shared his experience on his recent trip to France.

Watch video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split