Kwaku Manu speaks on marrying an enemy

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has opened up on the torment associated with staying married to an enemy.



He said such marriages have the tendency of dragging couples into a state of insanity or even death if care isn’t taken.



Kwaku Manu who is currently divorced established that although it isn’t a good thing, staying married to a toxic partner is like being pierced through one’s testicles with a needle.

“Marriage is not an easy job. As a man, when you marry an enemy, it’s like being pricked in your balls with a shoe needle. Its even more painful than that. The pain never fades. Its for as long as you stay together, forty, fifty years and so on. For those who still endure bad marriages, it can end in madness. Though divorce isn’t a good thing, staying in a toxic marriage is extremely destructive. These marriages can even lead to death,” he stated in an interview with Kumasi-based DeGodson TV.



When asked how he felt after his divorce, the popular Kumawood actor said;



“You start this thing called life with people but don’t finish with all of them and it's normal.”



Without stating reasons, Kwaku Manu earlier confirmed his divorce in an interview with Zionfelix.



"Yes I am divorced, Zion I am the type who doesn't hide issues. I have been divorced since last year. It's been a long," he told Zion Felix in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

