0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Kwaku the Traveler’ is a well-written song - Ivan Quashigah praises

Ivan Quashigah 650x452 (1) Film maker, Ivan Quashigah

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif releases ‘Kwaku the Traveler’

Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveler' hits one million views on YouTube

Black Sherif becomes global sensation

Ghanaian film producer, Ivan Quashigah, has showered praises on the young sensational artiste, Black Sherif, after he released his “Kwaku The Traveler” hit song.

In a report that was shared by asaaseradio.com, the creative director asserted that Black Sherif is on his top list despite his love for Bob Marley’s lyrics and music arrangement.

“I listen to current musicians. This morning, I was listening to ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ so I took my time to go online and check the lyrics to understand what he was saying. I think it was quite well written, it’s a good song,” the CEO of Farmhouse Productions said.

Meanwhile, Blacko topped Twitter trends when he released the song, ‘Kwaku the Traveler' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.

Currently, he has surpassed over a million views on YouTube with countless comments praising the artiste for his musical prowess.

The new single by the artiste unfolded a sequential storytelling technique that he did not present in Twi this time around like he would have done in many of his other songs.

With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users with over his lyrical prowess in the English language.

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He is well known for his song, Second Sermon, which featured Burna Boy of Nigeria in its remix.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Alleged Coup: WhatsApp chats of Mac-Palm, Agordzo showed in court
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea