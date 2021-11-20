Kwame B reveals his threesome experience and explains how it happened

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, MzGee

Media Personality Kwame B has revealed that he once engaged in a threesome.

This was after she was asked by co-guest on MzGee’s new show “Just Being Us”, Abena Moet if he had ever been involved in a threeway sexual activity.



Guests get the opportunity in the throes of the show to ask one daring and the never-before-ascertained question of each other with no limitations.



This question appeared to be a thunderbolt of an ask, which hit the rastaman hard and destabilised his thought processes causing him to hesitate for a second, before finally admitting that he could recall ever having a threesome.



He was however quick to add that this happened at a time when he was intoxicated with alcohol. A point he repeated ad nauseam.

When pressed further he added that all three participants in the ye olde ménage à trois were drunk.



Well if you wanna know the other salacious revelations made on the maiden edition of “Just Being Us”?



Watch it here



