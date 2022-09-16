Kwame Igodo releases video for 'Nyame Bewu' featuring Kwame Ghana

Official artwork for the project

Source: Oppong Kyekyeku

Kwame Igodo and Kwame Ghana have a message for their enemies.

They believe no one can harm them.



Teaming up on a new song titled ‘Nyame Bewu’, these Ghanaian musicians stated that they won’t die until God is dead.



Kwame Igodo and Kwame Ghana stressed that their enemies are not God and they will succeed in killing them if only they can kill God.

They were optimistic about a better future despite the challenges and traps set by enemies.



The visuals for 'Nyame Bewu' was directed by GAF.



