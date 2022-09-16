0
Menu
Entertainment

Kwame Igodo releases video for 'Nyame Bewu' featuring Kwame Ghana

Nyame Bewu Artwork Official artwork for the project

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: Oppong Kyekyeku

Kwame Igodo and Kwame Ghana have a message for their enemies.

They believe no one can harm them.

Teaming up on a new song titled ‘Nyame Bewu’, these Ghanaian musicians stated that they won’t die until God is dead.

Kwame Igodo and Kwame Ghana stressed that their enemies are not God and they will succeed in killing them if only they can kill God.

They were optimistic about a better future despite the challenges and traps set by enemies.

The visuals for 'Nyame Bewu' was directed by GAF.

Source: Oppong Kyekyeku
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama