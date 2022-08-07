Kwame Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare celebrate daughter’s graduation

Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa Kayi at their daughter's graduation

Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, and celebrated Ghanaian actress, Irene Opare, have joined forces to celebrate their daughter, Fafa Kayi, for bagging a first degree in Communications from Accra Academic City.

The actress published video excerpts of her daughter’s graduation from the Accra Academic City on her official Instagram page.



In the said video, their daughter was seen walking gracefully with some friends to the graduation grounds at one point and was also seen in a brief dance session with her celebrity parents.



On his part, a proud Kwame Sefa Kayi was heard telling someone that he was not the celebrant and that his daughter was the star of the day.



For her caption, this is what the veteran actress wrote: “Congratulations to my daughter, @fafakayi__, Best student in Communication Art. I am proud of you. To God be the Glory ???????????????? @acitygh #acadamiccity #congratulations #degree #1stclass”



Fafa Kayi graduated at the top of her class and was awarded the Best Student in Communication Art.

Irene Opare has also had good wishes and love for her ex-boyfriend, Kwame Sefa Kayi. In her last public discussion about her ex-lover, the actress explained how she is proud of Kwame Sefa Kayi.



“I am so proud of him. He has achieved a lot…I saw a bright future in him,” Irene Opare said in an exclusive interview with Nkonkonsa.



