Kwame Yeboah unveils plans to refine Ghana’s music

Kwame Yeboah, Music director

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Yeboah has revealed plans to support the growth of the Ghanaian music scene.

He disclosed plans to initiate a series of educational programs to help the African or Ghanaian learn the right rudiments of instruments.



In an interview with Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM’s YLeaderboard Series, he said, “The models we have are all models from someone else’s way of doing things and not how we do things here. The syllabus we’re using here is not made by us, so I want to bring out something for us.”



Answering whether he has plans on building a music school or not, he said, “I’ve had one for the longest time but the thing is, I wasn’t doing it mainstream. It was more of me finding talent that I bring close and work.”



He explained that he makes these artistes his disciples, working together and impacting them with his knowledge.

“I share everything I have with them. Everybody that has come through me or through my camp is doing big things right now anywhere. From Dan Brown to Trophy Guys, they’re all my disciples. They all came through me to get to wherever they are,” he mentioned.



Kwame hopes to grow his school to take on more students.



“I see some of the mistakes I made when I was doing certain things because I didn’t know. Now, I know I can make a new model that will be better and that can serve a bigger audience than the people that can play.”