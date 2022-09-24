0
Kwame Yogot teams up with Lasmid to release 'Chilling' track on his birthday

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Yogot is set to treat his fans and music lovers in the country a great birthday present that features 'Friday Night' hitmaker, Lasmid.

Kwame Yogot has announced that on Sunday, February 25, 2022, which happens to be his birthday, he will release a new track titled "Chilling"

Produced by Lasmid, the song urges people to work hard but also have time for relaxation and chilling.

In the mid-tempo yet danceable tune, Kwame Yogot and Lasmid encourage Ghanaians to eschew hatred and envy and support people.

Whiles calling for people to celebrate their accomplishments and have fun, Yogot appeals to his fans to embrace hard work and selflessness.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Kwame Yogot explained that the song is a present from him and his team to his followers on his birthday.

The ‘Enye b3t33”, hitmaker promised to treat Ghanaian music lovers with more hit songs.

You can check out the songs on his YouTube page and various streaming platforms on Sunday.

