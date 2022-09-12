0
Kwan Pa releases its debut EP titled 'Palm Wine Music'

Kwan Pa Debut EP Cover .png Kwan Pa debut EP cover

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: Kwan Pa

Ghanaian indigenous band Kwan Pa is finally releasing its long-awaited debut EP titled "Palm Wine Music".

Palm Wine Music, comprises six fresh tracks, Mr. Traveller, Culinary Battle, Gyato, Ice Water, Aduane Nyinya, Immediate Effect and is described as a masterpiece of traditional contemporary music!

Kwan Pa is a multiple award-winning, thriving dynamic indigenous band in Ghana that performs and promotes indigenous music of Africa in various forms. Kwan Pa believes in the assertion that Africa has a very rich musical culture that is worth flaunting to the world. It believes that traditional African music is never outdated or perhaps irrelevant as some people may perceive it to be.

Kwan Pa's exciting African Music journey began 5 years ago, and since then, it has performed all over Ghana. Kwan Pa creates and performs a genre of African indigenous music called Palm Wine music which incorporates intricate but thrilling chords with the art of storytelling to create a journey in music and thought.

Kwan Pa’s ensemble includes the Guitar and Seperewa (Indigenous harp-lute), Twin bell (dawuta), rattle (ntorwa) and the Framedrum (Gome), among others, all superimposed on different harmonies and melodies, which also include Highlife and Adowa rhythms. These are emphasized by additional percussions.

Palm Wine Music EP can be found on all music streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, Deezer, Tidal among others.

Source: Kwan Pa
