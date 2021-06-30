Kwasi Aboagye praises 'game changer' Shatta Wale over 'insensitive' Ejura posts

Neat FM presenter, Kwasi Aboagye

• Kwasi Aboagye has hailed Shatta Wale over his #FixTheCountry posts

• According to the Neat FM presenter, Shatta Wale's statements are in the right direction



• He is one of the few people who have supported the dancehall artiste amidst several social media trolls



Popular Neat FM presenter, Kwasi Aboagye has backed Shatta Wale over his #FixTheCountry comments which have angered fans on social media.



Social media users launched a scathing attack on the dancehall artiste after he openly condemned the #FixTheCountry campaign and failed to commiserate with some three protestors who lost their lives in the quest to seek justice for the murder of one of the activists, Ibrahim Mphamed ‘Kaaka’.

Although scores of Ghanaians have lambasted Shatta especially at a time when many are grieving over the development, it appears the NeatFM presenter has decided to pat the SM boss on the back for registering such statements which he has described as apt.



Kwasi Aboagye who appears intrigued about Shatta Wale’s posts on social media took to Facebook on June 30, 2021, and wrote:



“I don’t think Shatta Wale is inconsistent and confused. I think he is rather a master of his own game. Shatta Wale is a champion narrative changer,” he said.



On the other hand, other celebrities including Sarkodie, DBlack, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and many others have taken to social media to express their disappointment in government for sitting aloof while the country is being plagued with crises including the gruesome murder of the FixTheCountry protester.