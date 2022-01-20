Kwaw Kese and wife commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger

Rapper Kwaw Kese and wife visits Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger's father is dead

Kwaw Kese and wife visit Afia Schwarzenegger



I need to stop crying, says Afia Schwarzenegger



Rapper, Kwaw Kese and wife, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour, have paid a visit to actress, Afia Schwarzenegger following the death of her father, Augustine Agyei.



As tradition demands, friends and family upon the death of a relative or loved one visit the home of the bereaved to console and sympathize with them.



In line with this, Kwaw Kese and his wife who are friends of Afia visited the residence of the actress.



Pokua has for years been the personal shopper of Afia Schwarzenegger. The actress thanked the Botwe family for their support during her trying time.

Afia in an Instagram post wrote: "If I don’t stop crying I will turn into Chinese. Tnx @kwawkese and @empress_poks."



Also, actress Tracey Boakye and former musician, Diamond Appiah visited their friend to mourn the death of her father.



On Monday, January 19, the actress announced the sad news of her father's demise and established that she is broken. As earlier reported, Afia requested prayers for her father who had been battling with illness for months.



"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy..I'm lost," she announced the death of this 83-year-old father.







