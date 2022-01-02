Kwaw Kese declares he will be contesting for MP

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Popular rapper, Emmanuel Botchwey, who performs under the stage name, Kwaw Kese, has hinted at the possibility of running for office as a Member of Parliament (MP) in his hometown in the Central Region.

The rapper believes becoming a legislator will pave the way to achieve for Agona Swedru and its environs the milestone he could not attain as a musician for the good people of the municipality.



Kwaw Kese emphasised through an interview with on-air personality, Hon. Bawa - The Minister for Music Affairs, that becoming a lawmaker holds the key to unlocking the floodgates of success of the natives and he will proceed on that tangent to salvage his people from the untold hardship and underdevelopment occasioned by the negligence of career politicians.



"I have to become an MP," the rapper, who hails from Swedru and Abodom - all Agona towns said in response to what he regrets not doing for his hometown as a musician.



"I feel [Agona] Swedru is not getting its piece of the national cake," he stated.



"En route to Swedru, my entourage lamented the delay fixing the Winneba - Swedru deplorable road."

"Within the municipality, things are not going well, at least, it will dominate discourses during political season," Kwaw Kese noted.



"One thing I have been unable to achieve for the Swedru people, I'm optimistic about doing it politically," the CEO of MadTime Records stated.



The 'Dondo' chart-topping song churner threw cold water on claims by critics in the youth-dominated town of Agona Swedru that he has failed to implement measures to elevate the uprising Swedru artistes into stardom - including his brother Budda, the Vodafone Icon star.



"I don't think anybody should expect someone to help them in a way," he observed.



The rapper was, however, economical divulging whether he will be running for the office on party lines thus, on the NPP or NDC ticket or he'll contest for the Agona West constituency lawmaker as an independent candidate.

Mr. Botchwey, who has over seventeen years of experience in the music industry as a songwriter and performer was also tight-lipped on the particular year he will be venturing into politics.



The creative genius better known for his signature "Abodam" chant intimated on Swedru-based Obrempong 91.7 FM ahead of his Agona Swedru Home Coming show slated for Sunday, January 2, 2022, that the musicians should promote their works on the internet.



"Social media is the biggest help," he said, stressing several musicians announced their presence in the music industry through social media and implored the Swedru wannabe musicians to embrace the phenomenon.