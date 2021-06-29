Kwaw Kese eulogizes Yaw Tog

Ghanaian artistes, Yaw Tog and Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kesse has showered praises on budding artiste Yaw Tog by describing him as “an inspiration”.

Kwaw Kesse says he is impressed with Yaw Tog’s international recognition and has thus advised Ghanaians to support the fast-rising Ghanaian musician.



In a conversation with Rev. Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio Show, Kwaw Kesse expressed: “Yaw Tog has been an inspiration. He is one of the Ghanaian artists who has a buzz on Hot 97. They are talking about him all the time. Big ups to Yaw Tog and anybody who is part of Yaw Tog’s team. They shouldn’t hold the boy down. The boy is up there”.



The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker says with the advent of social media, he foresees Yaw Tog being pushed so high on the international scene.

Yaw Tog whose real name is Thorsten Owusu Gyimah won the ‘Best Hip Hop Song of the Year’ award with his song ‘Sore’. His viral song ‘Sore’ was released in 2020 and featured Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy. This award is his first-ever Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) award.



Meanwhile, Kwaw Kesse is currently promoting his new single dubbed ‘Bumbum’. He put this piece together with his label record producer cum musician, Skonti, Akata Yesu, PeeNation leader, Ypee alongside trending Ghanaian hip hop recording artist, Yaw Tog.