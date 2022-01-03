Kwaw Kese jabs Shatta Wale again

Rapper Kwaw Kese

Shatta Wale is a desperate artiste, Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese describes Shatta Wale's rants as 'fun foolery'



Shatta Wale and Burna Boy trade insults online



Ghana's self-acclaimed 'King of the Streets' Kwaw Kese has once again waded into the ongoing beef between his colleague, Shatta Wale and Nigeria's Burna Boy.



The online battle between the two has resulted in both parties threatening to beat each other should their paths cross in Ghana.



Burna Boy in an Instagram post promised to beat his former friend Shatta to a pulp for disrespecting him.

In a calp back, Shatta Wale dared Burna Boy to a lyrical battle and also asked him never to step foot into his country or risk facing the beatings of his life.



However, Kwaw Kese who has earlier declared his support for Nigeria's Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy over Shatta Wale has once again fired shots at 'country man'.



"Too much talk no Dey win fight," Kwaw Kese also known Abodam wrote in a tweet that fans say is a jab at Shatta.



Earlier, he described Shatta as a "fun foolery" looking for desperate attention from Nigerians.



"Dear Nigeria and all other Countries around the world, as the king of the streets in Ghana I humbly say we love you. Ignore all the fun foolery from our desperate artists, we are all one beautiful people. Continue doing business with us, we appreciate y’all," read his tweet dated January 1, 2022.

Check out the posts below:





Too much talk no Dey win fight ???? — Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) January 2, 2022

The world is watching us dirty ourselves ????????????



2022 just began and we are here insulting and disrespecting each other on social media like we were not born from pregnancy . By December we will start blaming other people for our own woes ????????



What a country — Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) January 1, 2022