Kwaw Kese links with Sarkodie for brazy new single ‘Win’

KWAW MAD Kwaw Kesse

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

The King of the Streets’ new inspirational Hip-Hop tune, ‘Win’ features Sarkodie to hand anyone headstrong in the hustle a big motivational boost over its catchy Skonti production.

Intended to be the next surefire anthem for the streets and its many hustlers, Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie deliver like the Hip-Hop champs they are. The two rappers unquestionably let loose a performance which we are confident can replicate the success of their previous 2019 collaboration ‘Dondo (Remix)’.

As such, ‘Win’ has Kwaw Kese dart across fans’ attention with lyrical morsels that condense his much-loved rap scope and also flex his vocal abilities in a dulcet hook sure to stick with listeners. But that’s almost quarter-way through. It’s Sarkodie’s super canny verse that gets the song off to its flying start. He again reminds fans why he’s indeed the current best in the genre, all while laying the groundwork for Kwaw Kese to grab his well-deserved ‘Win’.

"This song talks about the hustle in life and reminds us that we can be overcomers in all that we do. We can win when we work hard and be focused on it," Kwaw Kese shared in an exclusive interview with Elite PR.

