Kwaw Kese mocks Bawumia over cedi depreciation

Kwaw Kese Dread 3 Rapper, Kwaw Kese

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaw Kese says Bawumia's cedi is struggling

Cedi depreciates against the dollar

Kwaw Kese reacts to fuel price increment

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has called out Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for failing to honour his campaign promise of reviving the Ghanaian economy.

In a time when the cedi's woes keep worsening, Kwaw Kese has noted that it is clear the current government couldn't rescue the cedi against the American dollar despite their message of hope to Ghanaians.

In a series of tweets, he lamented fuel price increment as well as the cedi depreciation which has affected several businesses coupled with an increase in transport fares.

In one of his tweets dated March 15, he wrote: "The economy Dey turn boys to old men by force. Moro fuel prices go escalate."

In a separate post, he retweeted a video that captured a cow kicking a sheep to the ground with its horns. This he noted was a clear description of how the dollar has reduced the cedi to nothing.

He wrote: "Bawumia ein Cedi against the dollar."

The rapper also known as 'Abodam' has admonished his fans to resort to the use of bicycles as their means of transportation due to exorbitant fuel prices.

He believes that owning a car is a disadvantage at this point due to the huge amount of monies used in filling one's tank.

Below are the tweets from Kwaw Kese







