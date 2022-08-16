0
Menu
Entertainment

Kwayku features Strongman on 'The intro'

Kwayku The Intro Official artwork for the project

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Kwayku has joined forces with Ghanaian rap act Strongman for a new hip-hop banger 'The Intro'.

The song was mixed by Possigee.

'The Intro', as the title implies, is Kwayku's maiden song to usher him into the rap music scene, and who best show him the way than Ghana's finest Strongman.

The song talks about the struggles they've gone through but still keeping their heads up and making bigger moves.

Kwayku is a Ghanaian hip-hop/rap musician presently residing in the UK. He was born in Ghana and raised in Italy.

The fast-rising rapper developed his clever thoughts and unique perspective on music while growing up by taking inspiration from artists like Jay Z, Sarkodie, Eminem, and other famous rappers.

Kwayku, who left Ghana when he was three years old and has spent practically his entire life in Italy, relocated to the UK during the peak of COVID-19.

He has since grown to adore rap music, and his enthusiasm for creating music has reached its pinnacle. In order to stand out in what he does and for people to adore him and what he does, the young rapper created a brand for himself that will be appealing to the globe.

The young talented rapper decided to wear a mask to portray himself to the world. This way, he can still live his life freely. He made this decision so he can lead a normal life without being recognized as the superhero he is known as.

Watch video.

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments