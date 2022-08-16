Kwayku features Strongman on 'The intro'

Official artwork for the project

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Kwayku has joined forces with Ghanaian rap act Strongman for a new hip-hop banger 'The Intro'.

The song was mixed by Possigee.



'The Intro', as the title implies, is Kwayku's maiden song to usher him into the rap music scene, and who best show him the way than Ghana's finest Strongman.



The song talks about the struggles they've gone through but still keeping their heads up and making bigger moves.



Kwayku is a Ghanaian hip-hop/rap musician presently residing in the UK. He was born in Ghana and raised in Italy.



The fast-rising rapper developed his clever thoughts and unique perspective on music while growing up by taking inspiration from artists like Jay Z, Sarkodie, Eminem, and other famous rappers.

Kwayku, who left Ghana when he was three years old and has spent practically his entire life in Italy, relocated to the UK during the peak of COVID-19.



He has since grown to adore rap music, and his enthusiasm for creating music has reached its pinnacle. In order to stand out in what he does and for people to adore him and what he does, the young rapper created a brand for himself that will be appealing to the globe.



The young talented rapper decided to wear a mask to portray himself to the world. This way, he can still live his life freely. He made this decision so he can lead a normal life without being recognized as the superhero he is known as.



Watch video.



