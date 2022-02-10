Kweku Baako’s throwback picture causes a stir on social media

Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Picture of ‘young Kweku Baako’ shared online

Kweku Baako stuns in ‘Old skuul’ outfit



Ghanaians react to Kweku Baako’s outfit in an old photo



An old picture of the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has surfaced on the internet and Ghanaians cannot stop talking about it.



In the said photo which has since gone viral on social media, Mr. Kweku Baako was clad in an old-school outfit while striking a pose by a woman believed to be his elder sister.



He was captured in brown khaki shorts with a red long-sleeved shirt and a pair of sunglasses to match.

The picture is believed to have been shot sometime in the 1980s in an atmosphere that looked like a pub setting.



The post was shared on Facebook by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Sir Obama, and has since attracted hilarious comments from scores of individuals.



“Circa 1980s! Young' Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and his elder sister appeared to be having a good time,” the caption said.



Read the post below



