Kweku Darlingthon recruits Okyeame Kwame and Fameye in an upcoming release

Wed, 6 Jul 2022

Ghanaian singer, Kweku Owusu Darlington known widely as Kweku Darlington is set to release a new single featuring legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame and Fameye following his hit song “Baabi Awu” which was released 4months ago

A product of TV3’s Reloaded Mentor series Kweku Darlington bloomed into the lime light of the music industry with his first single dubbed Obaa Ne Barima (Man and Woman).

He said he sometimes become hypnotized when he sits down to observe nature, he realized human nature both creates and destroys.

He added, “I was inspired to write this after seeing how easily people offend another, and how, in their rage and anguish, they would be unable to forgive and take revenge by doing something disheartening.”

'Onipa' is yet to be released this coming Friday 8th July.

I chose to put Fameye and Okyeame Kwame on this record because of how most of their songs preach humanity”.

“I knew they could relate to the picture I wanted to paint”.

