Kweku Darlington calls for prayers over ill health

Singer Kweku Darlington. Photo via Instagram

Kweku Darlington is sick

Fans offer prayers for 'sick' artiste



Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome



Ghana's young hitmaker, Kweku Darlington has updated fans about his recent health condition that has landed him in the hospital.



The 'Sika Aba Fie' crooner, currently on admission at an undisclosed health facility, has requested that fans include him in their prayers with the hope that God, through his divine touch, will soon heal him.



"Been in the hospital for days now. Remember me in your prayers," reads the singer's Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on June 15.

He however did not disclose the sickness he was battling but already, fans have poured out 'get well soon' messages under his post.



A Facebook user, Trïplê Gêë offered a quick prayer for Darlington, his comment read: "Awwn sorry boi. May God give u song healings. Amen."



Another, Kelvin Ycee admonished him to check into a good hospital that can provide him with the best health care and not just rely on online prayers. He wrote: "Chairman prayer does not heal Malaria or any other diseases just search for good medical center and get treated."



Meanwhile, Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, last week, announced that half of his face has been left paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.



He also called on his fans to offer prayers on his behalf. Speaking in the self-recorded video he explained why he had to cancel his shows.

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face...This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down."



Check out Kweku Darlington's post below:



