Kweku Darlington gives conditions under which he will work with a record label

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Kweku Darlington

Ghanaian musician, Kweku Darlington has stated that he will never work with any record label unless his current team members are attached to it.

According to him, his team members are responsible for his success hence it will be difficult to do without them.



“These are friends I have worked with for more than seven years. And there are some people when they come into your life, at a point it even difficult to call them friends like they are part of you.



"We’ve worked for a long time and now we know ourselves, and they are the very people who have been with me all this while. So it is even difficult for me to join a record label; only if the record label will add my team to the deal that is fine,” he told the host of the Famous Entertainment show

“You might not know the idea and things the new people are going to bring on board," he added.



He also stated that his current family has so far offered him the best advice in his career.