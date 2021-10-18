Kweku Darlington has threatened to kill me after stealing my song – Ikon

Upcoming artiste, Ikon, has revealed that Kweku Darlington has threatened to kill him after stealing his song.

According to Ikon, he’s the right owner for Kwaku Darlington’s new song “Sika Kankan".



“When I did the song I took a snap video of it and posted it on my status but I deleted it but not knowing others have already downloaded it, so, people started posting it and it went viral, I think Kofas Media…Kofi Asamoah even posted it and it went viral.”



In an interview on “Power Entertainment” show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh, Ikon disclosed that the day they were about to drop the song, a guy sent him a video of Kweku Darlington song saying the song has already been stolen.



“I called my producer and we rushed to the studio and did some small discussion and we called Kumi Kasa and told him this is what has happened but we want to drop our song.”

He said, “Kumi Kasa posted his video and posted that of Kwaku Darlington’s video too, the same song and Kwaku Darlington’s Manager texted Kumi Kasa saying he doesn’t want to spoil their relationship due to the respect he has for him so he shouldn’t drop their song, any amount of money they have paid to him he will pay times two”.



He further explained that Kwaku Darlington got the song from his snap video.



Nevertheless, Kwaku Darlington and his producer said they will send him to court concerning the issue and has also threatened to kill him.



