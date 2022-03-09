Kweku Darlington is so underrated - Cookie Tee

Musician, Kweku Darlington

Source: GNA

Television Personality Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly known as Cookie Tee has opined that Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington is one of the most underrated musicians in the country.

Her assertion comes after Kweku Darlington released a new song titled "Baabi Awu" which has been making waves in the music circles especially with Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri having featured in the highly entrancing music video.



Cookie Tee on her New Day programme on TV3 asserted that Kweku Darlington unique craft has to be appreciated but feels he is being underrated despite having made his breakthrough last year.



According to Cookie Tee, Kweku Darlington deserves maximum support for the music lovers as she believes his capability of churning out more bangers in coming months.

Kweku Darlington on his part said there was time for everything but believed he would excel in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond.



The “Sika Aba Fie” was of the hope that his recent self-produced single would get the maximum attention and would become one of the biggest hit songs in the country this year.



Kweku Darlington is currently promoting his single which has racked impressive numbers across various streaming platforms.