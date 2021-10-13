Kweku Darlington’s lawyers threaten to sue Ikon over song theft claims

Kweku Darlignton is a Ghanaian rapper

Lawyers of popular Kumerican rapper, Kweku Darlington have threatened to sue budding singer, Ikon over claims that their client stole his song.

The rapper’s 'sika kankan' song released a few days ago was making waves until he was accused of plagiarism.



But according to Kweku Darlington’s lawyers, none of such claims leveled against their client is true.



"This allegation by Ikonz is not only false but also deliberately put together to create disaffection for our client in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society," parts of the statement read.



In a statement released by Kweku Darlington's management member, Onesimos Barimah, the said song belongs to them and they own every right to it.



In the statement, the lawyers also directed Ikon and his management to retract every kind of defamatory claim made against them on social media.

They also asked Ikon and his team to stop claiming ownership to the song with immediate effect.



Ikon and his management should either comply or meet Darlington’s lawyers in court according to the statement.



Read the full statement below:







