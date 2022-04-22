0
Menu
Entertainment

Kweku Flick: The 'King of Melodies' to rekindle Highlife vibes on his maiden EP

Kweku Flick 1.png Andy Osei Sarfo known by his stage name Kweku Flick

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Andy Osei Sarfo known by his stage name Kweku Flick, is set to release his maiden Extended Play (EP) after his exploits in Ghana's music industry.

The sensational vocalist, after his first hit single "Money" has made significant strides in his early career, with many entertainment pundits touting him as one of the future stars of Ghana's music.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment ahead of the EP release next month, Kweku Flick said the project was a testament that Highlife still lives on but had taken a different form.

Kweku Flick said he was the new face of Highlife music, and his kind of music was fused with the feel of "Asakaa," a Ghanaian drill that uses street slang.

When asked about the content of his upcoming EP, Kweku Flick said his upcoming project was a sealer to the fact that he was the "King of Melodies”.

"The upcoming EP is a fusion of Highlife, Afro-fusion and Afrobeats. I seek to empower and motivate the youth with my melodies.

"It is my first pack of songs and fans should be assured of getting some good rhythms," he said.

Kweku Flick's recently released "Ewiase" single, which is part of the upcoming EP, has been making waves in the country.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission