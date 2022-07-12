Kweku Flick set to rock National Theatre on August 19

Ghanaian Musician, Kweku Flick

Source: GNA

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Andy Osei Sarfo known popularly as Kweku Flick will light up the capital with some thrilling musical performances at the National Theatre come August 19, 2022.

The musical concert dubbed "Kweku Flick Experience" would culminate with the release of the much-awaited “King of Melodies" Extended Play (EP) on Friday, July 29, 2022.



Kweku Flick, who has popped up some nerve-racking tunes with his soothing voice, would be joined by other musical acts who would grace the concert and thrill fans with intriguing stagecraft.



Speaking ahead of the concert, Kweku Flick was delighted about staging a concert in Accra and promised to give music lovers some memorable musical moments come August 19, 2022.



"I just cannot wait to hit the stage and thrill fans on that day with some new vibes from my EP. They should expect lots of surprises as the King of Melodies mounts the stage.

"My upcoming EP unravels issues about street life and some motivational lyrics to warm the hearts of music lovers.



"I want to use this project to empower the youth out there, and I always want to thank them for their support, and I want to see them come to the National Theatre," Kweku Flick said.



The highly-anticipated seven-track EP is the first collection of songs from the sensational male vocalist who has over the past few months dropped back-to-back hits.



Kweku Flick's recently released "Ewiase" single, which is part of the upcoming EP, has made waves across the country, with its video set to be released in the coming weeks.