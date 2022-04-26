0
Kweku Flick shares motive for dropping out of Kumasi High School

Kweku Flick 531.png Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Flick

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Andy Osei Sarfo, better known as Kweku Flick, has finally revealed why he dropped out of High school.

As shocking as it could be, the ‘Money’ hitmaker mentioned that he had no ambitions or dreams for being in high school, stating that “I was only going to school because my mum asked me to do so.”

Speaking on the Y 102.5 FM with NY DJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he said, “I left high school because I didn’t know what to become in the future; I had no dreams nor ambitions. I was just going to school because my mum was telling me to go to school; I was just like the normal high school boy.”

He added, “I had never entered a recording studio in senior high school; I had my first experience of entering a recording studio when I went to St Hubert after some friends introduced me to a sound engineer. Probably I wouldn’t have been an artiste if I remained in high school,” he said.

Kweku Flick is currently promoting his new solo single ‘Ewiase’ and also entreated his fans and music enthusiasts to stream the song on various streaming platforms.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: yfmghana.com
