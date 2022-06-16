Kwesi Arthur explains why he doesn’t respond to negative reports on social media

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, better known as Kwesi Arthur, has explained why he does not respond to negativity reported in the media.

The ‘Winning’ hitmaker, in a recent interview on Kumasi-based Y 102.5 FM during the ‘Wake n Bake’ show with AJ Mensah, explained that he believed in the truth of issues and always knew the truth of all allegations was going to vindicate him. So, he always pays less attention to people and allegations.



“I always ignore them and focus on the journey ahead of me because [they] will come out with time, and if you know people for who they are, you understand them better. So, me keeping calm to some negative stuff is just me keeping my peace of mind and the journey ahead of me”, he explained.



The multiple award-winning acts also mentioned that he did not focus on negativity on social media because he did not know the individuals behind the accounts and did not know their reasons for their actions.

“Those who sit on social media to rant and say all sorts of negative things are people we don’t know personally, and we always don’t know they certain posts and tweets so we can focus on them; you only hurt yourself when you focus on them”, he said.



Kwesi Arthur further admitted that some of the comments and allegations from social media got to him but didn’t give power to it because he did not respond to them and paid less attention to them.



“It will definitely get to you, but you give it power when you respond to it and responding is one thing I will not do”, he added.