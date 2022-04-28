0
Menu
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur makes a difficult decision

Video Archive
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’ll save my mother if she’s drowning with my wife at the same time - Kwesi Arthur asserts

Kwesi Arthur promotes ‘Son of Jacob’ album

Kwesi Arthur holds album listening

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, made an appearance on Accra FM as part of his album tour where he was met with a difficult question.

In the latter part of his interview with popular radio presenter, Nana Romeo, the rapper was asked who he will rescue if his mother and wife were drowning at the same time.

Tough as it seemed, the ‘Baajo’ hitmaker dodged the question several times until he was compelled to make a decision.

“You’re not married yet right? Love is a deep word but lately, people misuse it. God forbid if your wife and mother are drowning and you’re supposed to save one of them, which one will you save?’ the presenter asked.

“Wow!. Do I need to save one at all cost? It depends on the situation. If my wife is pregnant, I’ll save my wife and my mother will even want that. But if she isn’t pregnant, I’ll chose my mother. I’ll save my mother instead.” Kwesi Arthur responded.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur is currently promoting his ‘Son of Jacob’ album which features 16 tracks.

He earlier held a much-talked-about album listening which was swamped with celebrities and fans in Accra.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch