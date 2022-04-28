Kwesi Arthur makes a difficult decision

I’ll save my mother if she’s drowning with my wife at the same time - Kwesi Arthur asserts

Kwesi Arthur promotes ‘Son of Jacob’ album



Kwesi Arthur holds album listening



Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, made an appearance on Accra FM as part of his album tour where he was met with a difficult question.



In the latter part of his interview with popular radio presenter, Nana Romeo, the rapper was asked who he will rescue if his mother and wife were drowning at the same time.



Tough as it seemed, the ‘Baajo’ hitmaker dodged the question several times until he was compelled to make a decision.



“You’re not married yet right? Love is a deep word but lately, people misuse it. God forbid if your wife and mother are drowning and you’re supposed to save one of them, which one will you save?’ the presenter asked.

“Wow!. Do I need to save one at all cost? It depends on the situation. If my wife is pregnant, I’ll save my wife and my mother will even want that. But if she isn’t pregnant, I’ll chose my mother. I’ll save my mother instead.” Kwesi Arthur responded.



Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur is currently promoting his ‘Son of Jacob’ album which features 16 tracks.



He earlier held a much-talked-about album listening which was swamped with celebrities and fans in Accra.



Watch the video below:



