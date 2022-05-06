Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Drama’ enters Billboard US Afrobeats chart

Ghanaian Rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian artiste Kwesi Arthur has found a spot on Billboard US Afrobeats chart with his song ‘Drama’.

The song off his recently released album ‘Son of Jacob’ debut number 39 on the chart.



The album is undoubtedly the most anticipated debut album by a Ghanaian artist in recent times.



On ‘Drama’ he collaborated with Bigg Homie Flee and produced by Rexxie.



Kwesi made his official debut back in 2017, and from then on has commanded a core fanbase that’s immensely loyal and closely follows his every move. His debut project, the 5-track offering Live From Nkrumah Krom, hosted a breakout single “Grind Day” which launched the young rapper brimming with zeal and talent into the limelight.



Although he has dropped further projects since then—such as his sophomore EP Life From Nkrumah Krom, Vol II: Home Run as well as two installments of This Is Not The Tape, Sorry For The Wait EPs—Kwesi Arthur fans have been fiending for a full-length project from the award-winning rapper all the while.

The unforeseen delay in the album’s release still had its advantages, particularly when it came to its bearings on the rapper’s creative output.



“I feel like us slowing it down and pushing it to this point made perfect sense because it helped us put it together better. Throughout all that period I went through other experiences that inspired certain songs even on the album now,” he mentioned.



Touching on the album and why he featured Adekunle gold on one of the tracks, he said;



“Adekunle is a hard guy, you feel me?” Kwesi remarks. “I connect to his music. Making ‘Toxic,’ we felt like Adekunle with his voice and his approach to songs would fit it best. And he killed it, shouts to him.”





Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







