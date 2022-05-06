Kwesi Arthur threatens to beat Bongo Ideas for ‘trashing’ his album

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and Nathaniel Hyde also known as 'Bongo Ideas'

It appears Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur is unhappy with Bongo Ideas’ harsh critique of his newly released album.



Shortly after the release of Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album, the popular twitter troll took to his wall to rubbish the entire piece of work.



According to him, Kwesi Arthur’s much-talked-about 15-track album isn’t worth the hype or even worth having on his phone.

“Just deleted #SonofJacobAlbum from my music library. I’ve failed at trying hard to fall in love with the album even after multiple listening sessions. Not good enough in my books, SORRY.” Bongo earlier wrote on Twitter.



Kwesi Arthur has since not publicly reacted to Bongo’s claims and netizens found it normal because the rapper is known to be the type that sweeps issues under the carpet.



But things took a different turn when Bongo shared screenshots of his private conversation with the rapper.



In the said convo which wasn’t friendly, the ‘Ground up’ signee threatened to whip the life out of Bongo wherever they met.



“If I see you, I go break cane take lash you,” Kwesi Arthur as he slid into his DM.

In response, Bongo said;



“You don’t have to do that though. That’s how I felt and I still feel about the album.”



Read the post below:



