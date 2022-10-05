Kwesi Ernest lashes out at Ghanaian artistes for being unaggressive with marketing, networking

Artiste Manager Kwesi Ernest Ennin

Managing Director at Media Excel Productions, Kwesi Ernest Ennin, widely known as Kwesi Ernest has lashed out at Ghanaian artistes for being unfocused and unaggressive regarding marketing their music and networking with international colleagues.

“All we are fond of saying is our time will come,” he bitterly complained and noted: “See, we are too laid-back with things.”



Kwesi Ernest the event director for the Ghana Music UK Awards slated for Saturday, 29 October 2022, was speaking to host Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital on Saturday, 1 October 2022.

“And when we say Nigerian artistes are aggressive, this is what I am talking about; they take everything,” he remarked.



“I tell you, sometimes, for the Ghana Music Awards UK, when we take the [Ghanaian] artistes to London, you would expect them to get into the different quarters available to network with both Ghanaian and UK artistes, but when they get there, it is all about the hotel comforts, big bottom girls, etc,” the businessman and artiste manager lamented.