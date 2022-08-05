1
Menu
Entertainment

'Kyibom' diss track: Amerado earns high ratings from netizens

Amerado Efhf.png Rapper, Amerado

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Amerado went hard on his latest song title 'Kyibom' - a diss track to his colleagues, Kofi Mole and Lyrical Joe.

Already, social media lovers have crowned the 2022 3Music Awards Rapper of the Year, Amerado, as the winner of the first round of the beef.

It is unclear whether Kofi Mole or Lyrical Joe will hit the studio to reply him or not.

Others claimed that the latest development will rekindle the rap battle in the local industry.

Reacting to the song released on August 5, a tweep @ELShatta_ gave out his favourite line on the track. He wrote: "Amerado said if he abandons himself for Lyrical Joe to punch him, he will still have no hit… barsss #5thAugust6 #Kyibom."

Another @mufasakinetic rated Amerado as of the country's best lyricists. "See ano sheda dey listen Amerado but chaaley #Kyibom hits hard. He went hard on lyrical Joe anogo lie."

Lyrical Joe's comment on why he thinks Amerado didn't deserve the Best Rapper award is the reason behind the diss track.

According to Joe, who had been a friend of the rapper until his statement, he should have instead proclaimed himself a winner of the enviable category.

Check out some reactions on the Kyidom track below:

















Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife