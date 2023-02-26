Kyiri Abosom is a herbalist, not a pastor’ – Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah isn’t a popular gospel singer

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has labeled Osofo Kyiri Abosom as a herbalist and not a pastor as he claims.

According to her, the Life Assembly Worship Centre’s founder’s beliefs and lifestyle do not reflect Christianity hence the herbalist title.



Her comments are on the back of Kyiri Abosom’s controversies and recent claims, that some Christian beliefs are drawn from the Bible which according to him, was authored by ‘insensitive westerners’.



In his latest interview with Delay, Kyiri Abosom, said: "Blacks have this mentality. We need to renew our mindset and move forward. For example, let’s stop listening to the ‘For better for worse’ Ananse stories."



But Diana Asamoah who seemed disgusted by Kyiri Abosom’s statements when discussions around him popped up on Untied Showbiz said:

“He shares different ideologies, far from what Christians believe in. an example is during his interview with Delay where he said some unbelievable things about the Bible and also shared some different views about marriage. As for the man, I see him to be a herbalist and not a pastor. When you are doing God’s work, you work with God’s word. God’s word comes with instructions. So it's those who can't abide by the instructions that think that the Bible isn’t written by God.



“If you are a Christian and hear any pastor, say that the Bible was written by mere mortals and not inspired by God, then that pastor has rejected God. That pastor should even have people following him. If he doesn’t believe the bible then let me take him to the book of John which states that ‘in the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God’.so any pastor that doesn’t believe in God’s word is an herbalist.”



Prior to this, in a discussion with Angel FM, Diana Asamoah had questioned the pastor’s credibility as a man of God, while advising his congregants to abandon his church.



