LGBTQ: ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Steve and Steve’ – Prince David Osei

Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei

• Prince David Osei believes same-sex relationships should not be encouraged

• The actor says gender cannot magically be changed



• Prince backs his stance on LGBTQ with history



Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has strongly condemned the LGBTQ agenda, adding that marriage as instituted by God, is between a man and a woman.



According to him, it is unnatural for people of the same sex to mate.



Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have shared varied opinions on the passage of an anti-LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex marriage and other related activities.

While some have widely embraced the idea, others have totally condemned it adding on the basis that the bill poses a serious threat to the fundamental rights of the LGBTQ society.



Joining the debate which has been on both traditional and social media, Prince David Osei was of the view that the practice is ungodly.



Prince shared a video of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin condemning the practice on social media with the caption:



“In the beginning, God created Adam and Eve not Steve and Steve!! No one is denying one’s humanity if you Gay. But we are not supposed to pretend that men are women and women are men. We won’t modify basic biology because it threatens one's subjective sense of being Gay. For all of human history, boy met girl, girl met boy! You can’t magically change your gender, you can’t magically change your age, and you can’t magically change your sex.”



Meanwhile, the bill has been referred to the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament.

