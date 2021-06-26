LIST: Winners on Day One of VGMA22

Abiana, MOG Music and Kofi Kinaata

Thirteen music industry players won awards on Day One of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Friday, June 25 at Accra International Conference Center.

Kofi Kinaata made history by winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time whiles Richie Mensah won the Sound Engineer and Producer of the year.



Other winners on the night included MzVee, Keche, MOG Music, new artiste Abiana among others.



Below is the list of winners on day one of the VGMA22:



Record of the Year



Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina - Winner



Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa



Fancy – Amaarae



Die 4 U – Cina Soul



Too Much – Epixode



Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic



Comot – Worlasi



Mmusuo – YaaYaa



Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)



Richie Mensah - Winner



Instrumentalist of the Year



Nana Yaw Sarfo - Winner

Joshua Moszi



Prince Sennah



Emmanuel Bludo



Enoch Owuraku Kissi



Traditional Artiste of the Year



Manhyia Tete Nwomkro - Winner



Songwriter of the Year



Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes - Winner



Diana Hamilton – Adom



Adina – Hyedin



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



Abiana – Adun Lei



Epixode – Too Much



Music for Good



Yaayaa - Winner



Male Vocalist of the Year

MOGmusic – Oguamma - Winner



KiDi – One Man



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



Akwaboah – Posti Me



Kyei Mensah – Take It All



Kingsley Amporful – God



Female Vocalist of the Year



Abiana – Adun Lei - Winner



Adina – Hear Me



Cina Soul – Die 4 U



YaaYaa – Mmusuo



Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way



Enuonyam – Fill Me



Best Group of the Year



Keche - Winner



Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation



Dead Peepol



Producer of the Year



Richie Mensah - Winner



Chris Rich Beats



Yung Demz



Street Beatz



MOG Beatz



Willis Beatz



Best African Artiste



Master KG - Winner



Burna Boy



Davido



Wizkid



Fireboy DML



Omah Lay

Best Video of the Year



Baddest Boss – MzVee - Winner



Why – Adina



Fancy – Amaarae



Adom – Diana Hamilton



Cold – Joey B



Open Gate – Kuami Eugene



On the Street – Kweku Smoke



Let Me Know – Mr Drew



Kpa – Okyeame Kwame



Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo



Lifetime Achievement Award



Bob Pinodo - Winner