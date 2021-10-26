LIVE UPDATE: Shatta Wale appears in court after a week in prison custody

Shatta Wale was in court on October 21, 2021

Hello and welcome to our text coverage of Shatta Wale's appearance in court.

The Dancehall artiste is reappearing in court today after his first court appearance on Thursday, October 21, 2021, which saw an Accra Circuit Court judge deny him bail.



Shatta Wale and three members of his team were remanded for a week during their first appearance in court. The four have been in police grips for a gunshot attack prank orchestrated on October 18, 2021.



Shatta Wale was on this day said to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon, a story said to have been confirmed by his team members Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif alias Deportee through social media.



It however turned out to be false. According to Shatta Wale, the prank was his way of fighting against false prophecies as the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, had prophesied he would be shot on October 18.



Shatta Wale who has been on remand at Ankaful Prison, in the Central Region, has been charged with publication of false news and causing fear and panic. His accomplices have been charged for abetment of crime.

They have all pleaded not guilty.



Also expected in court is Medikal. The rapper was remanded for five days for brandishing a gun.



Join our live updates below







