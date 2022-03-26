1
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: 3Music Awards 2022

3Music Award 2022 3Music Awards 2022 is LIVE

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.

The event comes off at the Grand Arena of the AICC.

The nominated musicians will be awarded under the following category:

Nasco Next Rated Act Of The Year

Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year

Viral Song Of The Year

Collaboration Of The Year

Best Male Vocal Performance

Best Female Vocal Performance

Gospel Act Of The Year

Digital Act Of The Year

Fan Army Of The Year

DJ Of The Year

Breakthrough Act Of The Year

Group Of The Year

Hip Hop Song Of The Year

Song Of The Year

African Act Of The Year

Highlife Song Of The Year

Hiplife Song Of The Year

Gospel Song Of The Year

Highlife Act Of The Year

Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste Of The Year

Rapper Of The Year

Producer Of The Year

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year

Video Of The Year

Album Of The Year

EP Of The Year

Performer Of The Year

Most Streamed Song Of The Year

Most Streamed Act Of The Year

Best Alternative Song Of The Year

First Legend Award

Music Legends Awards

Artiste Of The Year

Watch the show LIVE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles