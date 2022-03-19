5
LIVESTREAMED: Afia Schwarzenegger hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has had a busy last few weeks and now she is in the hot seat for United Showbiz on UTV.

She takes the seat that was occupied a week ago by her arch rival, MzBel.

She hosts among others Amanda Jissih, Ola Michaels, Mr. Beautiful and Brother Sammy.

The only usual guest on the set is Arnold Aamoah-Baidoo.

Watch the livestream below:

