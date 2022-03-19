LIVESTREAMED: Afia Schwarzenegger hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Afia Schwarzenegger has had a busy last few weeks and now she is in the hot seat for United Showbiz on UTV.
She takes the seat that was occupied a week ago by her arch rival, MzBel.
She hosts among others Amanda Jissih, Ola Michaels, Mr. Beautiful and Brother Sammy.
The only usual guest on the set is Arnold Aamoah-Baidoo.
Watch the livestream below:
