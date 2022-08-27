LIVESTREAMED: Akosua Agyapong, Adane Best on United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, Nana Ama McBrown ‘presiding.’
Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Bullgod, Mr. Logic.
Completing the set is veteran highlife musician Akosua Agyapong and Adane Best.
Watch a livestream of the show below:
