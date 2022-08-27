1
LIVESTREAMED: Akosua Agyapong, Adane Best on United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, Nana Ama McBrown ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Bullgod, Mr. Logic.

Completing the set is veteran highlife musician Akosua Agyapong and Adane Best.

Watch a livestream of the show below:

