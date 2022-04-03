0
LIVESTREAMED: Date Rush On TV3

Date Rush Season 6 Date Rush is on every Sunday

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Date Rush Season 6 Episode 12 is live on TV3.

TV3’s Date rush is arguably one of the most viewed reality show in the country where men and worn are paired after a short session of engagement and like all the previous seasons, viewers and patrons are expecting the best of fun.

Giovani Caleb and Anita Akuffo are your host.

Watch the show below:

