1
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: John Dumelo hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Video Archive
Sat, 19 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week's edition of United Showbiz is LIVE.

For the second week running, there is a hot other than the main host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Actor and businessman John Dumelo is in the seat. He is hosting the usual trio of A Plus, Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

They are joined by two other guests in the persons of: Matilda Asare and Nana Akua Addo.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: