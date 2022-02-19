LIVESTREAMED: John Dumelo hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 19 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
This week's edition of United Showbiz is LIVE.
For the second week running, there is a hot other than the main host, Nana Ama McBrown.
Actor and businessman John Dumelo is in the seat. He is hosting the usual trio of A Plus, Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.
They are joined by two other guests in the persons of: Matilda Asare and Nana Akua Addo.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- I will take the job if NPP appoints me as Agric Minister - Dumelo
- The new NDC will complete unfinished projects by NPP - Dumelo
- Close down rent control; it’s the most useless institution – Dumelo
- AFCON 2021: Welcome back home - John Dumelo teases Nigerians
- Dumelo explains how Ghana can stop buying tomatoes, onions from Burkina Faso
- Read all related articles